CIBC Raises Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.69.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of C$52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.92 million. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

