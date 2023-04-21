Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.52 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

