Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Trading Up 2%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 16,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 746,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.30.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
