Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. 6,717,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.