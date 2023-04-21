Citigroup Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $232.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $207.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

