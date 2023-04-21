Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.74.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.