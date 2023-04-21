Citigroup Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $95.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

