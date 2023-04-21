Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $45.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

