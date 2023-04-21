Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CFG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 2,728,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,817. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

