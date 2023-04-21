Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Clarivate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

