Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.
Clarivate Price Performance
CLVT stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
