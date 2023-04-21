Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.21

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.21 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 222716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Clearfield Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $5,975,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $861,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $272,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

