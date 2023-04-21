Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Up 3.3%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.64. 215,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 644,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 342,621 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $6,735,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,931,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,598,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,520,926 shares of company stock worth $227,955,287 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,067 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $14,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.