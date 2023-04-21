Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 11,298 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

