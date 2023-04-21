Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $219,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 148,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.