Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 3,083 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

