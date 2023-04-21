Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 153 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

