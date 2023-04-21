Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

