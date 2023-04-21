Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 278 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

