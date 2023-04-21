Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

