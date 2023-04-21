Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 4.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3,368,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,358,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Stories

