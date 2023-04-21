Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet Sells 40,414 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$2,642,825.03.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$66.09. 9,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,846. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.9821674 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

