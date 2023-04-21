Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.07. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

