Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 351,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,138. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $304,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $807,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

