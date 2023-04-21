Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

