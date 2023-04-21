Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $141.20.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,160 shares of company stock worth $1,101,520 and sold 156,632 shares worth $10,456,432. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

