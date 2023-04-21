CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $81.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

