Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 24,610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

