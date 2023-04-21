Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $248.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.