Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 743,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.