Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.58 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

IAU stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $37.49. 2,349,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.