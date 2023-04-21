Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,434 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 10,771,348 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

