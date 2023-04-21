Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.17. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 254,711 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

