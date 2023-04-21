Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.17. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 254,711 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Featured Articles
