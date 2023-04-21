Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 5.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 720,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,281,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

