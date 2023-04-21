Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.61) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,006.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

