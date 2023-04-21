Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CL King lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. 255,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.33. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

