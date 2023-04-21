COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 300.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 14,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,976. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

