Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,050.34

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,050.34 ($25.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($28.24). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,262 ($27.99), with a volume of 80,983 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.41) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.27) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.09).

Computacenter Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,182.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,051.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Computacenter Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,276.73%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

