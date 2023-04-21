Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,050.34

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,050.34 ($25.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($28.24). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,262 ($27.99), with a volume of 80,983 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.41) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.27) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.09).
Computacenter Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,182.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,051.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91.
Computacenter Increases Dividend
Computacenter Company Profile
Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.
Further Reading
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.