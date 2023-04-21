Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after buying an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 601,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,904. Conduent has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $742.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.