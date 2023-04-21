Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Cowen lowered their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Confluent Stock Down 5.5 %

Confluent stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,753 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 5,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,648 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

