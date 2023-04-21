Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $808.01 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $808.01 million and approximately $222.35 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,785,193,448 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,784,952,550.750656 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32138713 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $306,966,195.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

