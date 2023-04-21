Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
Shares of CFF opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.73. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.61.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
