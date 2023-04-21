Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.73. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.61.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.