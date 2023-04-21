ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $128.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $143.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.00.
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of COP stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
