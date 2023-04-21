ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,538. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.