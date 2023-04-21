ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. 805,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

