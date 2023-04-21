Contrasting Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Freightos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $17.07 billion 1.01 $1.36 billion $8.24 13.56 Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.95% 38.81% 19.73% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expeditors International of Washington and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 4 1 0 0 1.20 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus target price of $100.38, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.35%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Freightos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

