Contrasting Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Black Diamond Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Black Diamond Group pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 8.09% 8.25% 3.86% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and Upbound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.76%. Given Black Diamond Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Black Diamond Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Upbound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $249.60 million 1.18 $20.31 million $0.32 15.19 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 116.45

Black Diamond Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upbound Group. Black Diamond Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Upbound Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, provision of full turnkey lodging, and provision of travel management logistics. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the administrative activities. The company was founded by Trevor Haynes in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

