Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,271. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $98.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Copa by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Copa by 35.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 122,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $31,410,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

