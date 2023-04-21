Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. AbbVie comprises 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.