Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 215,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,514. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.