Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.75 or 0.00039329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $159.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.